Two more held for firing at Jeypore-based businessman

The accused decided to kill  the businessman and stalked him for four days. On March 4, the accused opened fire at him near Jaytimill area while he was on way home for lunch.

Published: 12th March 2023

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a major breakthrough, Koraput police revealed the modus operandi behind the firing incident on Jeypore-based businessman Adarsh Agrawal by arresting two more persons in connection with the crime here on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Firoz Nag of Jamunaguda and Sachin Nayak of Hanaguda area. The kingpin behind the crime Abhijit Mahuria of Jeypore’s Christian Peta area was arrested five days back. However, two other accomplices are still at large.

Police sources said Mahuria had hatched the plan of extorting money from businessman Pawan Agrawal along with his accomplices Firoz Nag, Imran Khan and Tulu Khosla last month.

Accordingly, they made connections with Sachin Nayak who was Pawan’s employee and collected his mobile number from him. Later, Mahuria purchased five pre-activated sim cards from Borigumma and called Pawan demanding Rs 50 lakh further threatening to kill his son Adarsh if he did not pay the sum.

Pawan initially assured them of paying the money if they lowered their demands but the accused did not pay heed. When the criminals continued calling Pawan forcing him to pay the amount by February 26, the businessman switched off his phone.

The accused then decided to kill Adarsh and stalked him for four days. On March 4, Mahuria and Imran opened fire at Adarsh near Jaytimill area while he was on way home for lunch. The latter however managed to escape the spot unscathed.

On receiving information, police began investigation and arrested Mahuria on March 6. The gun used in the crime was seized from his possession and he was sent to judicial custody.

Koraput SP Abhinav Sonkar said Imran Khan and Tulu Khosla are still at large. “Efforts are being made to nab the duo soon,” he added.

