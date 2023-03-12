Home States Odisha

VSSUT student died of drowning, confirms test

The diatom test report of the VSSUT student who allegedly jumped into the power channel of Hirakud dam from PC bridge after receiving her BTech degree confirmed the cause of death.

Published: 12th March 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Drown

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The diatom test report of the VSSUT student who allegedly jumped into the power channel of Hirakud dam from PC bridge after receiving her BTech degree confirmed the cause of death due to drowning. The report was received on Friday. Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said the diatom test is conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death in bodies found in water.

“Since the VSSUT graduate’s body was recovered from the power channel, we had gone in for a diatom test. We had also sent the water sample of the power channel for the test. The diatom which was present in the water sample was also found in the deceased’s bone marrow which indicates death by drowning. The viscera sample has also been sent for examination and the report is awaited,” he added.

The SP further informed that investigation is still open to ascertain if the deceased jumped into the water body or someone abetted her to do so or whether she was pushed off the bridge.Meanwhile, nothing substantial was found during the lie-detector test conducted on March 4 on two male friends detained in connection with the incident.When asked about the narco analysis test, the SP said no decision has been taken in this regard. “However if required, it will also be conducted,” he added.

The deceased had allegedly jumped into the power channel on February 28, the day she had come to receive her degree at the VSSUT convocation. The body was retrieved the next morning following which the family members alleged that she was strangulated to death by her two male friends before being thrown into the power channel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VSSUT student death
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp