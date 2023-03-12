VSSUT student died of drowning, confirms test

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The diatom test report of the VSSUT student who allegedly jumped into the power channel of Hirakud dam from PC bridge after receiving her BTech degree confirmed the cause of death due to drowning. The report was received on Friday. Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said the diatom test is conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death in bodies found in water.

“Since the VSSUT graduate’s body was recovered from the power channel, we had gone in for a diatom test. We had also sent the water sample of the power channel for the test. The diatom which was present in the water sample was also found in the deceased’s bone marrow which indicates death by drowning. The viscera sample has also been sent for examination and the report is awaited,” he added.

The SP further informed that investigation is still open to ascertain if the deceased jumped into the water body or someone abetted her to do so or whether she was pushed off the bridge.Meanwhile, nothing substantial was found during the lie-detector test conducted on March 4 on two male friends detained in connection with the incident.When asked about the narco analysis test, the SP said no decision has been taken in this regard. “However if required, it will also be conducted,” he added.

The deceased had allegedly jumped into the power channel on February 28, the day she had come to receive her degree at the VSSUT convocation. The body was retrieved the next morning following which the family members alleged that she was strangulated to death by her two male friends before being thrown into the power channel.

