Work begins on master plan for 62 towns across Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated process for preparation of comprehensive development plan (CDP) of 62 towns across Odisha to ensure optimum use of the land in the urban areas and their periphery during future course of development.

While the request for proposal (RFP) has already been invited to rope in an expert agency for preparation of the CDPs for the identified towns, the work in this regard is expected to start from the first quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal, sources in the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department said.

As per the Directorate of Town Planning, the project will be taken up in 10 packages in which master plans will be developed for the 62 towns including Rairangpur, Karanjia, Udala, Soro, Jaleswar, Nilagiri, Dhamnagar, Athagarh, Banki, Bhuban, Nimapara, Digapahandi, Bhanjanagar, Chikiti and Hindol.

A number of places in the tribal belt including Kotpad, Malkangiri, Balimela, Nabarangpur, Umerkote and Junagarh are also included in the CDP development project. The CDP of these towns will include urban infrastructure, transportation plan, investment plan along with other problems and solutions of the localities.

It will cover a number of areas including the land use pattern and plan, housing plan, traffic and transporation plan along with short and long term strategies to take up road widening and development projects in phases, parking facilities in critical areas, requirement of flyover and by-passes, if any, drainage plan, environment management plan, solid waste management plan along with plans for development of social infrastructure, utility services, disaster management, coastal zone management (wherever applicable) and space for information sector, said officials of the town planning wing. The CDP will be prepared with the help of GIS base map prepared by Odisha Space Applications Centre.

