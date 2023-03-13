Home States Odisha

Congress fails to placate working Odisha president amid factionalism talks

Earlier in the day, former chief secretary Bijay Patnaik who joined Congress recently met Biswal at his residence to persuade him to attend party programmes.

Published: 13th March 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the BJD and BJP are consolidating their organisational base in the state in view of the 2024 elections, attempts by Congress to rebuild the party have remained a non-starter due to the delay in announcement of state office-bearers and the ongoing factionalism in the party.

A major cause of concern for the party has been its failure to placate working president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Chiranjib Biswal, who is a senior leader with having an organisational base in the Jagatsinghpur district. He has avoided attending any party programme and stopped going to Congress Bhavan for more than a year.

Biswal denied talks in the political circles about resigning from the Congress. He, however, maintained that going to Congress Bhavan will not fetch votes for the party. The party will have to be strengthened from the grassroots level, he said.

Earlier in the day, former chief secretary Bijay Patnaik who joined Congress recently met Biswal at his residence to persuade him to attend party programmes. Of the three Congress working presidents, Biswal is still in Congress. Former ministers Naba Kishore Das and Pradip Majhi had left the party and joined the BJD.

OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak said the state office-bearers will be announced by the month-end. All process has been completed, he said and added that the announcement was held back because of the plenary session of the party at Raipur. It will now be announced, he said.On Patnaik visiting the house of Biswal, the OPCC president said there is nothing wrong. Political persons visit each other, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Chiranjib Biswal Naba Kishore Das
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp