Cuttack drives into high road fatalities districts group in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack has earned the dubious distinction of registering one of the highest fatalities in road mishaps among all the districts of the state. As many as 379 road accidents were recorded in Cuttack in 2021 resulting in 190 fatalities, putting it among the high fatalities districts of Odisha.

The road accident data received from State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) was analysed by State Transport Authority to ascertain the cause and pattern of accidents in various districts.

While police station-wise accident data was analysed, Tangi was found to have recorded maximum number of accidents and deaths. As many as 57 road mishaps and 41 casualties were recorded in Tangi police limits which is the highest in Cuttack district. Much of it was reported along the NH passing through the district, particularly the Nirgundi-Tangi stretch.

Most victims of the mishaps were two-wheeler riders (44 pc) followed by pedestrian walkers (33 pc). The data also revealed that 49 pc of the total accidents were caused by heavy motor vehicles resulting in 20 deaths.

A concerned STA has now shot off a letter to SP Cuttack (Rural) to initiate preventive measures to check the rising numbers of road accidents occurring on NH 16 in Tangi police limits.Based on the analysis report, STA urged the SP to carry out frequent enforcement drives, particularly for two wheelers between 4 pm and 8 pm for violations, while intensifying highway patrolling to check speed limits of trucks and lorries besides drunken driving near Manguli Chhak, Tangi Chhak, Nirgundi flyover and Bandalo Chhak.

It also advised removal of wrongly parked vehicles to avoid accidents.The STA requested the SP to prepare an action plan to curb road accidents. It suggested installation of speed limit boards, signages at accident prone zones and vulnerable areas.

