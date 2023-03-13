Home States Odisha

Cuttack drives into high road fatalities districts group in Odisha

As many as 379 road accidents were recorded in Cuttack in 2021 resulting in 190 fatalities, putting it among the high fatalities districts of Odisha.

Published: 13th March 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Road Accident, Road Crash

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack has earned the dubious distinction of registering one of the highest fatalities in road mishaps among all the districts of the state. As many as 379 road accidents were recorded in Cuttack in 2021 resulting in 190 fatalities, putting it among the high fatalities districts of Odisha.

The road accident data received from State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) was analysed by State Transport Authority to ascertain the cause and pattern of accidents in various districts.

While police station-wise accident data was analysed, Tangi was found to have recorded maximum number of accidents and deaths. As many as 57 road mishaps and 41 casualties were recorded in Tangi police limits which is the highest in Cuttack district. Much of it was reported along the NH passing through the district, particularly the Nirgundi-Tangi stretch.

Most victims of the mishaps were two-wheeler riders (44 pc) followed by pedestrian walkers (33 pc). The data also revealed that 49 pc of the total accidents were caused by heavy motor vehicles resulting in 20 deaths.

A concerned STA has now shot off a letter to SP Cuttack (Rural) to initiate preventive measures to check the rising numbers of road accidents occurring on NH 16 in Tangi police limits.Based on the analysis report, STA urged the SP to carry out frequent enforcement drives, particularly for two wheelers between 4 pm and 8 pm for violations, while intensifying highway patrolling to check speed limits of trucks and lorries besides drunken driving near Manguli Chhak, Tangi Chhak, Nirgundi flyover and Bandalo Chhak.

It also advised removal of wrongly parked vehicles to avoid accidents.The STA requested the SP to prepare an action plan to curb road accidents. It suggested installation of speed limit boards, signages at accident prone zones and vulnerable areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack road mishaps
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp