Home States Odisha

Development of Sundargarh temples on 5T secretary's agenda in Odisha

The 5T secretary then proceeded to the railway over bridge at Rajgangpur and reviewed the progress of the construction work.

Published: 13th March 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Secretary to Odisha CM (5T) VK Pandian

Secretary to Odisha CM (5T) VK Pandian (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: 5T secretary VK Pandian reviewed various development works in Rajgangpur, Hemgir, Balisankara and Tangarpali blocks during the second day of his visit to Sundargarh district on Sunday.

Pandian visited the Shiva temples at Ghogar in Rajgangpur and at Belsara in Tangarpali and asked officials to prepare comprehensive plans for the renovation of the two shrines including periphery development, amenities for devotees and space for parking of vehicles.

Visiting the Samlei temple at Sundargarh, the 5T secretary interacted with Sevayats and other stakeholders and invited suggestions from them on various aspects of the transformation of the shrine. He asked the authorities to take steps for the development and beautification of the nearby river bank.

Pandian also visited the community health centre at Rajgangpur which has been taken under Ama Hospital Yojana for transformation. He interacted with the doctors and staff as well as visited patients.

The 5T secretary then proceeded to the railway over the bridge at Rajgangpur and reviewed the progress of the construction work. He also visited Mission Shakti Cafe at Hemgir and interacted with the members of the Mission Shakti group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sundargarh temples 5T secretary VK Pandian
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp