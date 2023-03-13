Development of Sundargarh temples on 5T secretary's agenda in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: 5T secretary VK Pandian reviewed various development works in Rajgangpur, Hemgir, Balisankara and Tangarpali blocks during the second day of his visit to Sundargarh district on Sunday.

Pandian visited the Shiva temples at Ghogar in Rajgangpur and at Belsara in Tangarpali and asked officials to prepare comprehensive plans for the renovation of the two shrines including periphery development, amenities for devotees and space for parking of vehicles.

Visiting the Samlei temple at Sundargarh, the 5T secretary interacted with Sevayats and other stakeholders and invited suggestions from them on various aspects of the transformation of the shrine. He asked the authorities to take steps for the development and beautification of the nearby river bank.

Pandian also visited the community health centre at Rajgangpur which has been taken under Ama Hospital Yojana for transformation. He interacted with the doctors and staff as well as visited patients.

The 5T secretary then proceeded to the railway over the bridge at Rajgangpur and reviewed the progress of the construction work. He also visited Mission Shakti Cafe at Hemgir and interacted with the members of the Mission Shakti group.

