Driven into village by forest fire, bear attacks woman in Odisha's Kuldiha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The forest fire in Kuldiha sanctuary has reportedly led to a spurt in human-animal conflicts in Nilagiri area of the district. On Sunday, a tribal woman sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a bear at Jaunri village within Nilagiri police limits. She was identified as 23-year-old Parbati Singh.

Sources said Parbati was attacked by the bear when she had gone to answer nature’s call in the morning. On hearing the woman’s screams, locals rushed to the spot with sticks and chased the animal back to Kuldiha sanctuary. Parbati sustained critical injuries on her head and was admitted to Nilagiri hospital.

Villagers claimed that for the last several days, bears were entering human settlements due to the fire raging inside Kuldiha sanctuary and nearby forests. There have been many instances of wild animals straying into human habitations to escape the forest fire.

Sources said the fire is spreading in Oupada and Kuldiha forest ranges for more than a week. Currently, a vast area in Rangamatia forest is engulfed in flames. Despite taking steps and engaging adequate manpower, the Forest department has reportedly failed to control the fire.

Contacted, Balasore DFO Khuswant Singh said at least three fire points were identified in Kuldiha sanctuary on Sunday. For the last few days, at least two to three fire incidents were reported on a regular basis. In all the incidents, the fire was started by locals. “Four existing fire squads and additional five teams have been sent to the sanctuary to control the blaze and check its spread,” he added.

BALASORE: The forest fire in Kuldiha sanctuary has reportedly led to a spurt in human-animal conflicts in Nilagiri area of the district. On Sunday, a tribal woman sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a bear at Jaunri village within Nilagiri police limits. She was identified as 23-year-old Parbati Singh. Sources said Parbati was attacked by the bear when she had gone to answer nature’s call in the morning. On hearing the woman’s screams, locals rushed to the spot with sticks and chased the animal back to Kuldiha sanctuary. Parbati sustained critical injuries on her head and was admitted to Nilagiri hospital. Villagers claimed that for the last several days, bears were entering human settlements due to the fire raging inside Kuldiha sanctuary and nearby forests. There have been many instances of wild animals straying into human habitations to escape the forest fire.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said the fire is spreading in Oupada and Kuldiha forest ranges for more than a week. Currently, a vast area in Rangamatia forest is engulfed in flames. Despite taking steps and engaging adequate manpower, the Forest department has reportedly failed to control the fire. Contacted, Balasore DFO Khuswant Singh said at least three fire points were identified in Kuldiha sanctuary on Sunday. For the last few days, at least two to three fire incidents were reported on a regular basis. In all the incidents, the fire was started by locals. “Four existing fire squads and additional five teams have been sent to the sanctuary to control the blaze and check its spread,” he added.