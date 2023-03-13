Electrocution whiff in elephant death in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A 24-year-old tusker was found dead near Ostapal village under Ghitipiri section in Sadar forest range on Sunday. It is suspected that the elephant was either poisoned or electrocuted. Local villagers first spotted the dead tusker in the morning and informed forest officials.

Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF), Angul circle M Yogajayanand and divisional forest officer (DFO) of Dhenkanal Sumit Kar along with a team rushed to the spot. Preliminary investigation revealed that the carcass bore no external injuries and the tusks were intact. Later, a team of veterinary officials arrived at the spot and conducted postmortem of the tusker carcass.

While locals alleged that the tusker died due to poisoning, DFO Kar said it is likely that the elephant was electrocuted. “According to the squad engaged in tracking movement of elephants in the region, the tusker came to the area on Saturday night. The elephant might have died due to electrocution as there is evidence of live wire being laid near the spot,” he said.

As per circumstantial evidence, the tusker might have died after coming in contact with live wire. Samples collected from the carcass have been sent to OUAT, Bhubaneswar for tests. The exact cause of the elephant’s death will be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives,” Kar said.

The DFO further informed that a villager of Ostapal, identified as Bipin Sahoo, has been arrested in this connection. Investigation is underway to nab others who were involved in laying live wires in the area.

