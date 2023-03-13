Home States Odisha

Electrocution whiff in elephant death in Odisha

Preliminary investigation revealed that the carcass bore no external injuries and the tusks were intact.

Published: 13th March 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

​ The dead tusker at Ostapal village under Ghitipiri section in Sadar forest range ​

​ The dead tusker at Ostapal village under Ghitipiri section in Sadar forest range ​

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A 24-year-old tusker was found dead near Ostapal village under Ghitipiri section in Sadar forest range on Sunday. It is suspected that the elephant was either poisoned or electrocuted. Local villagers first spotted the dead tusker in the morning and informed forest officials.

Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF), Angul circle M Yogajayanand and divisional forest officer (DFO) of Dhenkanal Sumit Kar along with a team rushed to the spot. Preliminary investigation revealed that the carcass bore no external injuries and the tusks were intact. Later, a team of veterinary officials arrived at the spot and conducted postmortem of the tusker carcass.

While locals alleged that the tusker died due to poisoning, DFO Kar said it is likely that the elephant was electrocuted. “According to the squad engaged in tracking movement of elephants in the region, the tusker came to the area on Saturday night. The elephant might have died due to electrocution as there is evidence of live wire being laid near the spot,” he said.

As per circumstantial evidence, the tusker might have died after coming in contact with live wire. Samples collected from the carcass have been sent to OUAT, Bhubaneswar for tests. The exact cause of the elephant’s death will be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives,” Kar said.

The DFO further informed that a villager of Ostapal, identified as Bipin Sahoo, has been arrested in this connection. Investigation is underway to nab others who were involved in laying live wires in the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephant death Odisha
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp