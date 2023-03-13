Illegal cracker units thrive in rural Jagatsinghpur in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: It seems no lessons have been learnt from the recent blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Balikuda’s Ichhapur village as cracker factories and godowns continue to operate illegally in the district right under the nose of the administration.

Sources said hundreds of illegal firecracker manufacturing units are running in remote villages of Jagatsinghpur without valid licences. While people are engaged in making crackers in an unsafe environment, police have failed to curb the illegal practice. Most of these unauthorised units are in Tirtol, Biridi, Balikuda, Raghunathpur and Kujang areas.

Usually, the administration gives licence to local traders only to sell firecrackers during Diwali, Dussehra, Holi and other major festivals. After obtaining the licence, these traders reportedly manufacture firecrackers in makeshift units in remote villages. These units do not adhere to the safety norms.

Official sources said nearly 25 traders have obtained licence from the administration to sell firecrackers temporarily during festivals. However, most of them are illegally manufacturing firecrackers using the licence.District fire officer Ashok Satpathy said not a single person has obtained licence to manufacture firecrackers in the district.

“Temporary licence has been issued to some traders only for selling firecrackers. The unit at Ichhapur, where the explosion took place last month, had no licence to manufacture firecrackers,” he added.On February 28, three persons were killed and one sustained critical injuries in an explosion in the firecracker manufacturing unit at Ichhapur village within Balikuda police limits.

Meanwhile, a police team led by Balikuda IIC Salil Pradhan raided different unauthorised firecracker units in Gopalpur, Matekeswar and nearby villages and arrested three persons in this connection. Similarly, Kujang police also conducted raids at Arakhia, Janardanpur and Patapur and arrested two persons for illegally operating cracker-making units.

