Odisha government to grant freehold status, more than one lakh house allottees to benefit

As per the decision taken by the government, the land and houses allotted in the residential projects completed by the development authorities and OSHB will be granted freehold status.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move, the state government has decided to grant freehold status to land and house allottees in the residential projects completed by the development authorities and Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB). Over 1 lakh allottees will benefit from the move, said officials of the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department.

As per the decision taken by the government, the land and houses allotted in the residential projects completed by the development authorities and OSHB will be granted freehold status. The freehold land will also be provided to them for all future development. The conversion fees amounting to Rs 1,107.81 crore will be waived of in favour of the development authorities and the OSHB, though the agencies have been allowed to collect the prescribed conversion fees from the allottees and allow conversion of leasehold property to freehold status. Necessary amendments in this regard will be affected by the Revenue and Disaster Management department to ensure the implementation of the decision.

As per the statistics of the H&UD department, a total 99 residential projects over 2797.492 acre land have been developed in different parts of the state and allotted to more than one lakh households on leasehold basis. However, in the absence of any law for conversion of such property to freehold, the allottees have been facing serious hardships in transacting the property that requires obtaining NOC from the competent authorities.

Department officials admitted that though there are provisions under the law that allow conversion of leasehold land allotted by GA and PG department to freehold status on payment of prescribed conversion fees, no such provision exists for conversion of land leased out by development authorities and OSHB.

This had led to consistent demand for appropriate norms for conversion of such property to freehold status. “To obviate this inconsistency in the law and fulfill the aspirations of the allottees, the government came up with the decision,” said an official.

