Home States Odisha

Odisha government to take back leased land unused by 14 industries

The minister said the land related to Brady and Morris, Deomines and Uttam Galva is sub-judice as the promoters have taken the shelter of court against the cancellation order.

Published: 13th March 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to withdraw land allotted to 14 industries that have failed to make any visible effort to set up their projects on the site for years together. As per a decision taken by the state cabinet,  in order to weed out non-serious developers, land leased out for any project will go back to the government if it remains unutilised for three years.

Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb informed the Assembly that the Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO), has cancelled the allotment of land leased out to six industries and issued show cause notice to six other units asking as to why the allotment will not be cancelled.

The industries whose allotment has been cancelled included Brady and Morris, Deomines and Minerals (P) Ltd, Uttam Galva, Sahara India Ltd and Visa Power. Around 370 acre in Sukinda, 16 acre in Jajpur and 27 acre in Keonjhar were allotted to Uttam Galva, 142 acre in Sundargarh to Deomines, 15 acre in Duburi to Brady and Morris, 466 acre in Balangir to Sahara India and 495 acre in Cuttack to Visa Power.

Show cause notice has been served to Tisco, Orbit Motors, Brahma Iron, Konark lspat Ltd, Krebs India Pvt Ltd and Asian Institute of Public Health (AIPH) for cancellation of allotment. The state government had allotted 120 acre in Nayagarh and Barbil to Tisco, 67 acre in Jharsuguda to Brahma Iron, 5.4 acre in Jharsuguda to Orbit Motors, 113 acre in Jharsuguda to Konark Ispat, 30 acre in Mayurbhanj to Krebs India and 20 acre in Jatni to AIPH.    

The minister said the land related to Brady and Morris, Deomines and Uttam Galva is sub-judice as the promoters have taken the shelter of court against the cancellation order. IDCO is taking steps for withdrawing 27 acres of land at Bistapal in Keonjhar from Uttam Galva while Hindalco Industries Ltd has again proposed to set up two MTPA alumina refinery with an investment of `8,000 crore. Another promoter CESC Ltd has surrendered 811 acre of land in Dhenkanal district.  Earlier, the government had taken away 2,968 acres of land at Paradip allotted to Korean steel major POSCO.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha lease to industries
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp