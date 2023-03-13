Odisha government to take back leased land unused by 14 industries

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to withdraw land allotted to 14 industries that have failed to make any visible effort to set up their projects on the site for years together. As per a decision taken by the state cabinet, in order to weed out non-serious developers, land leased out for any project will go back to the government if it remains unutilised for three years.

Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb informed the Assembly that the Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO), has cancelled the allotment of land leased out to six industries and issued show cause notice to six other units asking as to why the allotment will not be cancelled.

The industries whose allotment has been cancelled included Brady and Morris, Deomines and Minerals (P) Ltd, Uttam Galva, Sahara India Ltd and Visa Power. Around 370 acre in Sukinda, 16 acre in Jajpur and 27 acre in Keonjhar were allotted to Uttam Galva, 142 acre in Sundargarh to Deomines, 15 acre in Duburi to Brady and Morris, 466 acre in Balangir to Sahara India and 495 acre in Cuttack to Visa Power.

Show cause notice has been served to Tisco, Orbit Motors, Brahma Iron, Konark lspat Ltd, Krebs India Pvt Ltd and Asian Institute of Public Health (AIPH) for cancellation of allotment. The state government had allotted 120 acre in Nayagarh and Barbil to Tisco, 67 acre in Jharsuguda to Brahma Iron, 5.4 acre in Jharsuguda to Orbit Motors, 113 acre in Jharsuguda to Konark Ispat, 30 acre in Mayurbhanj to Krebs India and 20 acre in Jatni to AIPH.

The minister said the land related to Brady and Morris, Deomines and Uttam Galva is sub-judice as the promoters have taken the shelter of court against the cancellation order. IDCO is taking steps for withdrawing 27 acres of land at Bistapal in Keonjhar from Uttam Galva while Hindalco Industries Ltd has again proposed to set up two MTPA alumina refinery with an investment of `8,000 crore. Another promoter CESC Ltd has surrendered 811 acre of land in Dhenkanal district. Earlier, the government had taken away 2,968 acres of land at Paradip allotted to Korean steel major POSCO.

