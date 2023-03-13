Odisha to receive light rains in few parts: IMD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A few places in Odisha are expected to receive light rains this week, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at one or two places in Khurda, Puri, Cuttack and 13 other districts on Wednesday. Similar weather conditions will prevail at a few places in 20 districts on Thursday. The national weather forecaster has issued a warning for thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places in Khurda, Cuttack and eight other districts on Thursday. “Some parts in the state are likely to receive rainfall as a trough is expected to form this week and due to moisture availability,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director HR Biswas.Due to the rainfall activity, the day temperature is expected to fall at a few places including the capital city, he said.