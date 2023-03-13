Suspension axe on Odisha teacher for beating 70 girl students over poor academic performance

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A teacher of RCM Upper Primary school in Ganjam’s Soroda NAC was placed under suspension on Saturday on the charge of mercilessly beating around 70 girl students of Class VII who failed in the recent half-yearly examinations. The accused teacher was identified as Palvert Baliarsingh. The missionary school is government aided and has boarding facility.

Sources said on March 6, Baliarsingh huddled the students, most of whom were tribals, in a room of the hostel and thrashed them with a baton. The teacher was reportedly furious over the dismal performance of the students in the recent examinations.

Unable to bear the torture, at least seven girls fell sick. However, instead of taking them to the hospital, the school management allegedly treated them in the hostel.

The school authorities managed to suppress the matter but a video clip of the incident went viral on social media following which action was taken against Baliarsingh. Contacted, in-charge headmaster of the school Pabitra Mohan Mantri admitted that the incident took place in the hostel. The matter has been apprised to the authorities concerned, he added.

Despite repeated attempts, no officer of the district education department was available for comment. Sources said parents of the victim students are yet to lodge a complaint with police in this connection.

