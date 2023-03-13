Home States Odisha

Three youths killed in Odisha road accident

Sources said the three youths were returning to their village on a motorcycle when a vegetable-laden pickup van coming from the opposite direction rammed into them.

Published: 13th March 2023 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

road accident

Express illustration

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A pall of gloom descended on Kulei village after three local youths were killed in a road mishap on NH-55 at Santarapur Chowk here on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Tipu Pradhan, Sunil Sahoo and Manas Behera, all aged between 25 and 30 years. The accident took place at around 3.30 pm.

Sources said the three youths were returning to their village on a motorcycle when a vegetable-laden pickup van coming from the opposite direction rammed into them. While the trio was killed instantly, the van driver fled the spot. Following the mishap, tension flared up at Santarapur Chowk as locals staged road blockade demanding speed breakers and compensation to the deceased’s family.

On being informed, Angul SDPO RK Mahalik and a team rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators. The road blockade was lifted at 6.30 pm following which the bodies were sent to the hospital for postmortem. Police have launched a search for the absconding pickup van driver.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha road accident road accident
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp