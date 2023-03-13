Two palanquin bearers die in Odisha road accident

By Express News Service

The damaged palanquin after the mishap

KENDRAPARA: Two palanquin bearers were killed and four others sustained grievous injuries after a fish-laden van collided head-on with the handcart at Duharia Chhak on Cuttack-Chandabali state highway within Kendrapara Sadar police limits here on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Dibyajyoti Das and Somanath Sahoo of Badagaon village. They were on way home after attending Dola Melan in Balia village when the mishap took place. While the bodies were sent to district headquarters hospital in Kendrapara for postmortem, the injured were taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.“The van has been seized but the driver fled the spot after the incident. Further investigation is underway and efforts are on to nab him,” said sub-divisional police officer Jayant Mohapatra.

