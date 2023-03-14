Home States Odisha

14 year old dies after hot dal spills on him in hostel kitchen in Odisha

The incident has brought to fore gross negligence on part of the school authorities and violation of safety guidelines of ST & SC Development (SSD) department.

Published: 14th March 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a tragic incident, a class VIII student died of burn injuries  he sustained after he was accidentally doused in piping hot dal at the kitchen of a state-run school’s hostel in Koida block of the district. Gellet Niranjan Hanhag, 14, was admitted to Rourkela government hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on Sunday night, six days after the incident.

The incident has brought to fore gross negligence on part of the school authorities and violation of safety guidelines of ST & SC Development (SSD) department.  The SSD school where the mishap took place is located at Deungula village under Koida block, about 120 km from Rourkela. The boy died while preparation was underway to shift him to VIMSAR, Burla after his blood oxygen level dropped. 

On the March 6, Gellet along with fellow students had gone to the toilet block. The hostel’s kitchen was located nearby. Of the four cooks in the kitchen, only one was present who asked the 14-year-old to help him move the large saucepan from the stove. During the shifting process, they lost grip of the cooking vessel leaving the boiling liquid splashed all over. The student ended up being scalded from his thighs below. 

Gellet originally belonged to Manoharpur of adjacent West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand. He was staying at the colony of a private mining company in Deungula. His father is a mine worker.
Sundargarh district welfare officer (DWO) Pabitra Mohan Pradhan said, of the four cooks, one was on leave and another was manning the hostel gate. The third was absent. 

14-yr-old dies in mishap

The DWO claimed he was informed about the incident only after the boy succumbed. The headmistress had kept quiet after informing the welfare extension officer. “It was found that on many occasions
students were asked to assist in odd jobs and the headmistress used to be a mute spectator despite the fact that students should not be engaged in menial works - let alone risky task of cooking,” he said.

After Gellet’s death, a preliminary report was submitted to Sundargarh Collector Dr Parag Harshad Gavali and swift actions are likely. After autopsy at Rourkela, the boy’s body was taken by his family to Jharkhand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp