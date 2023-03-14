14 year old dies after hot dal spills on him in hostel kitchen in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a tragic incident, a class VIII student died of burn injuries he sustained after he was accidentally doused in piping hot dal at the kitchen of a state-run school’s hostel in Koida block of the district. Gellet Niranjan Hanhag, 14, was admitted to Rourkela government hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on Sunday night, six days after the incident.

The incident has brought to fore gross negligence on part of the school authorities and violation of safety guidelines of ST & SC Development (SSD) department. The SSD school where the mishap took place is located at Deungula village under Koida block, about 120 km from Rourkela. The boy died while preparation was underway to shift him to VIMSAR, Burla after his blood oxygen level dropped.

On the March 6, Gellet along with fellow students had gone to the toilet block. The hostel’s kitchen was located nearby. Of the four cooks in the kitchen, only one was present who asked the 14-year-old to help him move the large saucepan from the stove. During the shifting process, they lost grip of the cooking vessel leaving the boiling liquid splashed all over. The student ended up being scalded from his thighs below.

Gellet originally belonged to Manoharpur of adjacent West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand. He was staying at the colony of a private mining company in Deungula. His father is a mine worker.

Sundargarh district welfare officer (DWO) Pabitra Mohan Pradhan said, of the four cooks, one was on leave and another was manning the hostel gate. The third was absent.

14-yr-old dies in mishap

The DWO claimed he was informed about the incident only after the boy succumbed. The headmistress had kept quiet after informing the welfare extension officer. “It was found that on many occasions

students were asked to assist in odd jobs and the headmistress used to be a mute spectator despite the fact that students should not be engaged in menial works - let alone risky task of cooking,” he said.

After Gellet’s death, a preliminary report was submitted to Sundargarh Collector Dr Parag Harshad Gavali and swift actions are likely. After autopsy at Rourkela, the boy’s body was taken by his family to Jharkhand.

