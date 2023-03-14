Bus overturns, 20 injured in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: At least 20 passengers were injured, two of them critically, after a Bhubaneswar-bound bus turned turtle on NH-18 near Krishnachandrapur within Betnoti police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday night.

The critically-injured persons were identified as Ramesh Chandra Murmu (43) and Jashbant Soren (46) of Rairangpur. The mishap took place at around 12.30 am. Sources said the bus carrying over 45 passengers was on way to Bhubaneswar from Rairangpur. Near Krishnachandrapur, one of its tyres burst following which the bus overturned.

On being informed, fire services personnel and police rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers trapped inside the bus. The injured persons were taken to PRM Medical College and Hospital (MCH). Later, Murmu and Soren were shifted to SCB MCH in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

Betnoti IIC Sasmita Mohanta said the driver, conductor and helper of the bus fled after the mishap. A case was registered and investigation is underway.



BARIPADA: At least 20 passengers were injured, two of them critically, after a Bhubaneswar-bound bus turned turtle on NH-18 near Krishnachandrapur within Betnoti police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday night. The critically-injured persons were identified as Ramesh Chandra Murmu (43) and Jashbant Soren (46) of Rairangpur. The mishap took place at around 12.30 am. Sources said the bus carrying over 45 passengers was on way to Bhubaneswar from Rairangpur. Near Krishnachandrapur, one of its tyres burst following which the bus overturned. On being informed, fire services personnel and police rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers trapped inside the bus. The injured persons were taken to PRM Medical College and Hospital (MCH). Later, Murmu and Soren were shifted to SCB MCH in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated. Betnoti IIC Sasmita Mohanta said the driver, conductor and helper of the bus fled after the mishap. A case was registered and investigation is underway. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });