Home States Odisha

Bus overturns, 20 injured in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

The bus carrying over 45 passengers was on way to Bhubaneswar from Rairangpur. Near Krishnachandrapur, one of its tyres burst following which the bus overturned.

Published: 14th March 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

The ill-fated passenger bus | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  At least 20 passengers were injured, two of them critically, after a Bhubaneswar-bound bus turned turtle on NH-18 near Krishnachandrapur within Betnoti police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday night.

The critically-injured persons were identified as Ramesh Chandra Murmu (43) and Jashbant Soren (46) of Rairangpur. The mishap took place at around 12.30 am. Sources said the bus carrying over 45 passengers was on way to Bhubaneswar from Rairangpur. Near Krishnachandrapur, one of its tyres burst following which the bus overturned.

On being informed, fire services personnel and police rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers trapped inside the bus. The injured persons were taken to PRM Medical College and Hospital (MCH). Later, Murmu and Soren were shifted to SCB MCH in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.
Betnoti IIC Sasmita Mohanta said the driver, conductor and helper of the bus fled after the mishap. A case was registered and investigation is underway. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp