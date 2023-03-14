Odisha HC directs JTF to file affidavit on elephant deaths

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday expressed concern over elephant deaths due to electrocution and directed the Joint Task Force (JTF) to file an affidavit on the steps planned for prevention of such deaths.

While observing death of elephants due to electrocution as “a serious issue” the HC also sought details about the corrective actions taken in connection with the electrocution deaths including the 24-year-old tusker at Ostapal village under Ghitipiri section of Dhenkanal Sadar range on Sunday.

Chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chairman JTF Manoj Nair, who was present in virtual mode, conceded that after the previous hearing on January 18 there has been an unfortunate loss of elephant as well as human lives due to human-wildlife conflict.

Nair informed that there was death of 12 elephants and 14 persons in just less than two months. Of the 12 elephant deaths, two were due to poaching, four due to electrocution and three due to diseases. While one elephant died due to infighting, two calves were trampled to death by other elephants.

On being informed that the ‘Comprehensive action plan for conservation of elephants and mitigation of human-elephant conflict in Odisha’ has been approved by the state government, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy said, “The court would like to emphasise that drawing up and approving an Action Plan is perhaps the first step but ensuring implementation in its letter and spirit is imperative.”

The document had included an action point pertaining to “revision of compassionate payment for human deaths, crop loss, human injury and property damage by wild animal.” Taking note of it the bench said, “the court should by the next date (April 20) in tabular chart the names of persons who have been killed or injured or whose property was damaged by wild animals and who has sustained crop losses and what amount by way of ex-gratia and compensation have been released to such persons or families of such persons as the case may be”.

The court was hearing four similar PILs filed by Gita Rout (2022), Mrinalini Padhi (2015), Balgopal Mishra (2013) and Dwija Dalpati (2015) highlighting the serious issue concerning death of elephants on account of illegal poaching.

