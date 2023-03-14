Odisha man attacked by wife over mobile phone, critical

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A man sustained critical injuries after being allegedly attacked by his wife with a vegetable cutter for refusing to give her mobile phone at Keserakela village within Puintala police limits here on Sunday night. The victim was identified as Ganeswar Suna. His wife Ishwari Kumari is on the run after committing the crime.

Sources said Ishwari reportedly asked Ganeswar to give her his mobile phone as she wanted to surf the internet. However, the husband refused saying his mobile data pack was exhausted. This led to a fight between the couple.

After the quarrel, Ganeswar went to bed. All of a sudden, Ishwari arrived in the bedroom with a vegetable cutter and reportedly attacked him. The husband suffered deep cut wounds on his head and hand. Following the incident, Ishwari left the house with her four-year-old daughter immediately.

On hearing Ganeswar’s screams, neighbours reached his house and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition. Locals said Ganeswar earned his livelihood by working as a daily wager. He had married Ishwari, a resident of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, six years back. The couple used to fight frequently over the use of mobile phone, they added.

Puintala IIC Jasobanta Narayan Pradhani said basing on the FIR filed by Ganeswar on Monday, police have registered a case. “The victim’s wife is absconding. Investigation is underway and the accused will be nabbed soon,” the IIC added.

