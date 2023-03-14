Home States Odisha

Strengthen fire preventive system in forests: Odisha chief secretary

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: WITH Odisha witnessing a surge in forest fire incidents, chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena on Monday chaired a high level meeting asking officials to strengthen fire preventive system and increase administrative and community cooperation to deal effectively with the situation. 

The chief secretary also asked officials to take stern action against unscrupulous elements found involved in forest fire incidents. He also directed the Forest departmental to provide adequate number of blowers and other necessary equipment to the field level workers and those involved in containing forest fire. 

It was decided in the meeting that folk performances such as Pala, Daskathia, Ghodanacha, and street plays will be organised to sensitise communities about forest fire. Voluntary organisations and NGOs will also be involved to create awareness among people to save forests. 

It was revealed in the meeting that 14,760 forest fire incidents were reported in the state since January of which 14,393 have been attended by the field staff immediately. Around 8,000 mobile phones have been registered with Odisha Forest Monitoring System to obtain immediate information regarding forest fire, while 399 fire prevention squads have been formed in 49 forest subdivisions, officials said.ENS

