23 fire points identified in Similipal Tiger Reserve, officials in fight mode

A total of 1,266 fire points have been detected from January to March including two in January, 157 in February and 1,107 till March 13.

Published: 15th March 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: AS forest fire raged across the state, around 23 fire points were detected in Similipal Tiger Reserve in the last 24 hours, the national park authorities said on Tuesday.Of the locations detected, Patharkhani, Begunapata, Chitabani and Podadiha under Podadiha range are apparently the worst affected among all the areas.

Field director in-charge of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said of the 23 fire points identified on the day, 11 were reported from STR (south) and 12 from STR (north) divisions.“The department has provided around 705 air blowers to Baripada, Karanjia, Rairangpur, STR south and north divisions till now and 42 more blowers were procured recently. Our teams have successfully controlled fire in 14,766 mahua tree patches and around 6,432.47 km fire lines built. Besides, 93 fire squads have been engaged in vulnerable areas,” Gogineni told TNIE.

A total of 1,266 fire points have been detected from January to March including two in January, 157 in February and 1,107 till March 13. Environmentalists, however, claimed the number could be higher at over 35 fire points.

Though air blowers prevented further spread of the flames, the situation remained critical after several fire lines were lost under the dry leaves.

Since the flames have spread towards core areas of the national park, it will be difficult to rescue the animals, sources said. Apart from damaging forest and the ground vegetation, the inferno has destroyed the meadows as well, they added.

STR sources said the forest fire began in January. People living in the fringe locations of STR often deliberately set fire to clear the ground and collect Mahua flowers. Now, forest dwellers are also carrying out the same practice.

The Forest department on Monday announced a reward of `10,000 to those who helped officials in finding responsible for the forest fire but the step has not yet garnered a good response.

