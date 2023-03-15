Home States Odisha

37 arrested with illegal cough syrup worth Rs 40 lakh in Odisha

Balangir police arrested at least 37 persons for their alleged involvement in illegal cough syrup trade and seized Eskuf Syrup bottles worth around Rs 40 lakh.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: In a major breakthrough, Balangir police arrested at least 37 persons for their alleged involvement in illegal cough syrup trade and seized Eskuf Syrup bottles worth around Rs 40 lakh from their possession.One of the accused Prashant Kheti, who was involved in supplying the illegal cough syrup within Odisha, belonged from Balangir.

The other accused mostly hailed from Bargarh, Cuttack and Balangir districts and some from Uttar Pradesh. The cough syrup bottles were reportedly procured from Kolkata and transported to Cuttack from where they were further distributed to Balangir and other districts. Around 12,960 Eskuf syrup bottles, one country-made gun, 17 mobile phones, a Mahindra XUV, a Tata ACE, Rs 7,500 in cash and gold jewellery among other items were seized from their possession.

Balangir SP Nitin Kusalkar said the cough syrup manufacturer is based in Himachal Pradesh and the firm registered in Haryana. The cough syrup was supplied from Kolkata and brought to Cuttack by Kheti who then distributed it to other districts.“Around Rs 2 crore cash from the supplier has been seized and action will be taken against director and manager of the manufacturing company.Another cough syrup mafia Sana Negi is still at large and efforts are on to nab him,” the SP informed.

