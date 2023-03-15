Death of student scalded by hot dal in Odisha: Suspension axe on Headmistress, WEO

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The ST & SC Development (SSD) department on Tuesday suspended the headmistress of Dengula high school and the welfare extension officer (WEO) of Sundargarh’s Koida block in connection with the death of Class VIII tribal student Gellet Niranjan Hanhag. SSD secretary Roopa Roshan Sahoo issued suspension orders against headmistress Carmela Bilung and Koida WEO Bikash Ranjan Naik. During their period of suspension, the office of Bonai sub-collector will be the headquarters of the suspended duo. They have been barred from leaving their headquarters without permission of the sub-collector. Besides, they would be entitled to half their salary during the period of suspension.

On Monday, Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali had disengaged three cook-cum-attendants of the school. The SSD secretary also issued a show cause letter to Sundargarh district welfare officer (DWO) Pabitra Mohan Pradhan asking him to submit his reply within three days. Attributing the death of the student to negligence of the headmistress, WEO and the cook-cum-attendants, the letter said it speaks volume about the laxity in supervision and monitoring of hostels and mess management on part of the DWO for which the subordinate staff failed to perform their duties diligently.

