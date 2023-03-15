Death of student scalded by hot dal: Question on care given to Gellet 

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: Could Gellet Niranjan Hanhag have been saved if he was shifted to a better-equipped hospital on time?

Even as death of the 14-year-old student of SSD school in Koida’s Dengula has sent shockwaves, it has raised serious posers about healthcare system in Sundargarh district.Gellet was scalded, thighs below, when boiling dal spilled on him on March 6 while he was assisting the hostel cook to shift a large cooking vessel.

The Class VIII student was moved to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) on March 7 where he remained under treatment till the very last hour. Even as his transfer to VIMSAR, Bural was being prepared, he succumbed to the grievous injuries on Sunday afternoon.While the ST & SC Development (SSD) department acted swiftly against a teacher and officials for their alleged negligence, the treatment provided to 14-year-old Gellet has come under scanner.

The RGH officials attributed reason of death to ‘septic shock’, a life-threatening condition occurring from sepsis leading to dangerous drop in blood pressure and oxygen levels causing multiple organ failure.

However, reliable sources at the hospital said Gellet might have survived in the event of him being shifted to an advanced health centre like RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH) having specialised burn unit on time. However, treatment cost would have been a cause of concern for the victim’s family.

RGH superintendent Dr Jagdish Behera said as condition of the boy started deteriorating, the hospital advised shifting of Gellet to VIMSAR on March 11 morning. He, however, claimed that Gellet’s father, for some reason, avoided shifting him. The boy died on March 12 evening.

Treating surgeon of RGH Dr D Majhi said the victim arrived with deep burn injuries on his left leg and right hand. “He appeared to be in some sort of shock and was not taking food and surviving on intravenous fluid,” he added.

Dr Majhi said Gellet was given standard treatment with regular dressing of his wounds but by March 10 evening his condition started deteriorating with onset of diarrhoea. On March 11 morning, his father was advised to shift him to VIMSAR, Burla but he allegedly avoided the same.

On the other hand, the decision to keep Gellet at RGH’s ill-equipped burn centre for six days is being questioned now. The so-called burn centre has no special facilities other than 12 beds in three rooms with free entry of visitors which can invite infection.

Besides, the boy needed intensive care given his deteriorating condition, sources said. Ironically, as of now, none of the government health institutions in the whole of Sundargarh district, not even the newly-opened Sundargarh Government Medical College & Hospital, has functional intensive care unit.

Local authorities of SSD department also stirred a controversy blaming RGH for not allowing shifting of the boy.Gellet’s father Kintu Hanhag and sister Elisaba who were present till the end could not immediately be contacted due to mobile network inaccessibility. The family belongs to neighbouring Jharkhand.

