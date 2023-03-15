Home States Odisha

Excise officials in Sambalpur seize ganja worth Rs 3.38 crore in a year

Over 17 quintal of the contraband besides 33 vehicles have been seized during the period.

Published: 15th March 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

DRUGS , Ganja ,

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Excise officials of Sambalpur have arrested at least 82 people involved in around 50 cases of illegal transportation of ganja in about a year. Over 17 quintal of the contraband besides 33 vehicles have been seized during the period. Officials sources revealed that the combined value of the seized ganja and vehicles is over Rs 3.38 crore. The accused were arrested from Sambalpur while they were transporting cannabis from Kandhamal, Boudh and Sambalpur districts.

“Ganja is generally transported to Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand from Kandhamal and Boudh districts via Sonepur. Our teams are regularly raiding the vehicles especially those with registration numbers from other states including Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh,” said deputy Excise commissioner, north division Rajendra Bhotra.

Bhotra appealed locals to refrain from getting involved in illegal ganja trade Last month, Excise commissioner Ashis Kumar Singh held a meeting where Excise superintendents of 11 districts participated. Apart from discussing measures to check illegal transportation of ganja, a directive was issued to intensify patrolling and vehicle checking to curb the illegal trade.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganja
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp