Farmers now get 60 per cent credit support: Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said that cooperatives are now providing 60 per cent credit support to the farmers which is highest in the country. Joining an orientation programme of 184 officers of cooperation department virtually, the chief minister said this is a spectacular improvement as cooperatives were providing only three per cent credit support to farmers in 1950s. He called upon the new recruits to follow the 5T principles of the state government.

The CM hoped the new officers will bring in efficiency, calibre and commitment to the co-op societies to infuse new energy to the sector. Congratulating the new officers, he expected the new inspectors and auditors to streamline service delivery to the people by strengthening the supervision and oversight mechanism of the cooperatives. He said the cooperative model of economy has gained recognition for their outstanding contribution to the development of the state. Cooperation Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said that the Cooperation department is functioning like a bridge between two departments. The cooperation department has a major role in transformation of the state from a food deficit to a food surplus state.

