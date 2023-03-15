Home States Odisha

Man posing as Naxal held

The accused and his siblings had reportedly threatened the villagers claiming they had close contacts with the naxals.

Published: 15th March 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Chitrakonda police on Monday arrested the co-owner of an SBI kiosk for allegedly intimidating people posing as a Maoist.The accused, Tapan Saha was arrested following a complaint filed by a 30-year-old woman Sapna Khila of Panasgandi village.

Tapan along with his brothers Ratan and Tarun had threatened her and others from Badapadar, Ralegada and Papermentla panchayats when they had visited the kiosk on November 12 last year. The accused and his siblings had reportedly threatened the villagers claiming they had close contacts with the naxals.
They had also bragged about being involved in the kidnapping of former Malkangiri collector R Vineel Krishna.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Chitrakonda SDPO Anshuman Dwibedi conducted a raid at Gazibandha village on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border and apprehended Tapan. A case has been registered against him under sections 420, 294 and 506 of IPC.

