Market complex fire exposes temple land grab in puri

On Tuesday, a three-member committee headed by the tehsildar submitted its report to the Puri sub-collector.

Published: 15th March 2023 09:13 AM

The temple surrounded by garbage inside the market complex compound. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PURI: The Laxmi Market Complex fire mishap has brought to the fore the blatant violation of norms in the transfer of Sri Jagannath temple land in favour of private individuals and entities in the holy town of Puri.

Adding fuel to the furore over encroachment of Srimandir land is the discovery of an ancient Shiva temple behind the market complex which was out of the public eye until the fire mishap.

Noted research scholar Dr Surendra Mishra said the ancient shrine is known as Karnameswar Shiva temple which was founded in the 11th century by spiritual saint Karnamagiri. The then Puri King had allocated land to the saint who founded the temple.“Earlier, the shrine was visited by many pilgrims. It should be probed how the land on which the temple stands, changed hands and became a market complex,” he said.

Senior lawyer Ramesh Prasad Sinha said according to government records, 22 decimal land of the Karnameswar Shiva temple was recorded in favour of the Sri Jagannath temple management committee with freehold status.  The adjacent plot with an area of only 3.5 decimal is owned by one Achyutanand Mohanty. The administration should investigate how the market complex came up on the temple land.

After the discovery of the Shive temple, RTI activist Jayant Kumar Das approached the state government to conduct a probe into the land transfer. Das said the SJTA should immediately take possession of the property.

The government should initiate legal action against the then secretary of Puri Konark Development Authority, tehsildar and fire officer who were instrumental in the construction of the market complex on the temple land, he said.

Sources said the upkeep of the Shiva temple was entrusted to Vaishnab mutt which later sold the property to an individual. The person concerned constructed the market complex blocking the passage to the temple. It is being reported that the Shakti and Lingam are now missing from the temple.

Meanwhile, the SJTA has asked the Puri tehsildar to find out how the market complex came up on the temple land. Tehsildar Kshirod Kumar Behera said the market complex owner will be served notice to explain his position and furnish documents in this regard.

On Tuesday, a three-member committee headed by the tehsildar submitted its report to the Puri sub-collector. The committee was formed after the fire incident to find out the cause of the blaze and estimate the damage to the property of traders operating from the complex.

Puri sub-collector Bhabataran Sahu said, “We have asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to assess the stability of the complex which has been badly damaged in the fire mishap. We will follow all legal formalities before taking any step.”

