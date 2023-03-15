Nod for MD in Pathology course at AHPGIC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) at Cuttack will start doctor of medicine (MD) in Pathology course from the next academic session.The state government has received the letter of intent (LoI) from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to start the three-year full time postgraduate course. Four seats have been approved. A team from the NMC had inspected the post graduate institute in February. The medical commission had permitted to start MD in Anaesthesiology last year. The first batch of the course has already taken admission.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said this would help reduce the shortage of trained pathologists and improve effective diagnosis.At present, other postgraduate and super speciality courses that are being offered include MCh (super specialisation in surgery) in surgical oncology, MCh in gynaecological oncology and MD (super specialisation in medicine) in radiation oncology. Diploma in radiotherapy technician course has been approved this year.

