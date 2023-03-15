Odisha govt defends Mission Shakti, Opposition stages walkout

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday refuted Opposition allegations in the Assembly that loans provided to self help groups (SHGs) under the Mission Shakti programme are being misused and maintained that lakhs of women are being empowered through the initiative.

Making a statement on an adjournment motion brought by the Opposition over the issue, Minister of State for Mission Shakti, Basanti Hembram also dismissed allegations that crores of rupees have been misappropriated in the name of women empowerment. She informed that utilising the opportunities created by the government through financial assistance, more than 70 lakh women have been trained through six lakh SHGs in the state.

Stating that women have gained a unique identity through the initiative outside the confines of the home, she said the state government’s financial support along with their own savings has improved the morale of the women. The amount of bank loans to SHGs has increased and has reached Rs 9,510 crore this year, she said.

However, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra alleged that loans extended to the SHGs are being misused and not spent properly as a result the government is incurring losses. Alleging that SHGs are being used politically by the ruling BJD, Mishra demanded a high level inquiry into their spending. Besides, he said that a House committee should make a field visit to assess the activities of SHGs.

BJP’s Mohan Majhi alleged that loan taken by the SHGs are not being spent according to guidelines. Alleging that the SHGs extending loan to the farmers without spending the money in a proper manner, he demanded a high level inquiry into this. Both BJD and Congress members staged a walk out from the House expressing dissatisfaction over the reply of the minister.

Former minister Arun Sahu, however, described Mission Shakti as a revolutionary initiative and asked the Opposition leaders to refrain from criticising it. He told mediapersons that women have developed politically, socially and financially through Mission Shakti.

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday refuted Opposition allegations in the Assembly that loans provided to self help groups (SHGs) under the Mission Shakti programme are being misused and maintained that lakhs of women are being empowered through the initiative. Making a statement on an adjournment motion brought by the Opposition over the issue, Minister of State for Mission Shakti, Basanti Hembram also dismissed allegations that crores of rupees have been misappropriated in the name of women empowerment. She informed that utilising the opportunities created by the government through financial assistance, more than 70 lakh women have been trained through six lakh SHGs in the state. Stating that women have gained a unique identity through the initiative outside the confines of the home, she said the state government’s financial support along with their own savings has improved the morale of the women. The amount of bank loans to SHGs has increased and has reached Rs 9,510 crore this year, she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra alleged that loans extended to the SHGs are being misused and not spent properly as a result the government is incurring losses. Alleging that SHGs are being used politically by the ruling BJD, Mishra demanded a high level inquiry into their spending. Besides, he said that a House committee should make a field visit to assess the activities of SHGs. BJP’s Mohan Majhi alleged that loan taken by the SHGs are not being spent according to guidelines. Alleging that the SHGs extending loan to the farmers without spending the money in a proper manner, he demanded a high level inquiry into this. Both BJD and Congress members staged a walk out from the House expressing dissatisfaction over the reply of the minister. Former minister Arun Sahu, however, described Mission Shakti as a revolutionary initiative and asked the Opposition leaders to refrain from criticising it. He told mediapersons that women have developed politically, socially and financially through Mission Shakti.