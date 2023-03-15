Home States Odisha

Odisha govt defends Mission Shakti, Opposition stages walkout

Former minister Arun Sahu, however, described Mission Shakti as a revolutionary initiative and asked the Opposition leaders to refrain from criticising it.

Published: 15th March 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday refuted Opposition allegations in the Assembly that loans provided to self help groups (SHGs) under the Mission Shakti programme are being misused and maintained that lakhs of women are being empowered through the initiative.

Making a statement on an adjournment motion brought by the Opposition over the issue, Minister of State for Mission Shakti, Basanti Hembram also dismissed allegations that crores of rupees have been misappropriated in the name of women empowerment. She informed that utilising the opportunities created by the government through financial assistance, more than 70 lakh women have been trained through six lakh SHGs in the state.

Stating that women have gained a unique identity through the initiative outside the confines of the home, she said the state government’s financial support along with their own savings has improved the morale of the women. The amount of bank loans to SHGs has increased and has reached Rs 9,510 crore this year, she said.

However, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra alleged that loans extended to the SHGs are being misused and not spent properly as a result the government is incurring losses. Alleging that SHGs are being used politically by the ruling BJD, Mishra demanded a high level inquiry into their spending. Besides, he said that a House committee should make a field visit to assess the activities of SHGs.

BJP’s Mohan Majhi alleged that loan taken by the SHGs are not being spent according to guidelines. Alleging that the SHGs extending loan to the farmers without spending the money in a proper manner, he demanded a high level inquiry into this. Both BJD and Congress members staged a walk out from the House expressing dissatisfaction over the reply of the minister.

Former minister Arun Sahu, however, described Mission Shakti as a revolutionary initiative and asked the Opposition leaders to refrain from criticising it. He told mediapersons that women have developed politically, socially and financially through Mission Shakti.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mission Shakti
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp