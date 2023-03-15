Over 5 lakh drivers in Odisha to go on state-wide stir from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People across the state stare at inconvenience as the Drivers’ Ekta Mahamancha will go on an indefinite strike from Wednesday after its meeting with Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu remained inconclusive.

Members of the association threatened to hold protests on roads at various locations in their respective districts and block headquarters instead of staging demonstrations or rallies at the state capital.

The outfit, a federation of different associations of drivers of buses, cabs, trucks, ambulances, autorickshaws and transport vehicles, claimed that around five lakh drivers across the state would participate in the agitation to press for their 10-point charter of demands.

Convenor Akshay Kumar Nayak said no vehicle except those engaged in emergency services will be allowed to ply on the roads during the strike. “We are forced to go on strike as the state government did not pay heed to our demands despite demonstrations and massive rallies in the capital city in last two years,” he said.

The drivers have been demanding social security, including pension after 60 years of age, death benefits and formation of a welfare fund. However, all Odisha bus owners’ association, truck owners’ association and auto rickshaw owners’ association have announced not to join the agitating drivers. They have appealed DG of Police Sunil Bansal to provide police protection and take care of the safety and security of buses running across the state so that plying of private transport vehicles can be smooth.

As the federation remained firm on its decision to go on strike, the state government instructed Transport department officials, all collectors and SPs to have a contingency plan to avoid any inconvenience to the public, especially the students appearing for examinations.

After a meeting with officials at the Secretariat here on Tuesday, the Transport Minister said though the associations were requested to call off the proposed strike in view of the matric, Plus II and polytechnic examinations in the state, it is learnt that they are going ahead with the strike.“Few other transport associations are not joining the strike and willing to operate their services in the state. District administration will provide required support to them for operations,” she said.

The minister, besides appealing to the agitating groups to restrain from the strike in view of public convenience, warned that any obstruction will be viewed seriously by the law enforcing authorities.Meanwhile, Twin City Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi said strict action will be taken if any attempt is made to stop vehicular traffic on roads. He urged owners and drivers to call 112 if any untoward incident is created by the agitating drivers on roads.

BHUBANESWAR: People across the state stare at inconvenience as the Drivers’ Ekta Mahamancha will go on an indefinite strike from Wednesday after its meeting with Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu remained inconclusive. Members of the association threatened to hold protests on roads at various locations in their respective districts and block headquarters instead of staging demonstrations or rallies at the state capital. The outfit, a federation of different associations of drivers of buses, cabs, trucks, ambulances, autorickshaws and transport vehicles, claimed that around five lakh drivers across the state would participate in the agitation to press for their 10-point charter of demands.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Convenor Akshay Kumar Nayak said no vehicle except those engaged in emergency services will be allowed to ply on the roads during the strike. “We are forced to go on strike as the state government did not pay heed to our demands despite demonstrations and massive rallies in the capital city in last two years,” he said. The drivers have been demanding social security, including pension after 60 years of age, death benefits and formation of a welfare fund. However, all Odisha bus owners’ association, truck owners’ association and auto rickshaw owners’ association have announced not to join the agitating drivers. They have appealed DG of Police Sunil Bansal to provide police protection and take care of the safety and security of buses running across the state so that plying of private transport vehicles can be smooth. As the federation remained firm on its decision to go on strike, the state government instructed Transport department officials, all collectors and SPs to have a contingency plan to avoid any inconvenience to the public, especially the students appearing for examinations. After a meeting with officials at the Secretariat here on Tuesday, the Transport Minister said though the associations were requested to call off the proposed strike in view of the matric, Plus II and polytechnic examinations in the state, it is learnt that they are going ahead with the strike.“Few other transport associations are not joining the strike and willing to operate their services in the state. District administration will provide required support to them for operations,” she said. The minister, besides appealing to the agitating groups to restrain from the strike in view of public convenience, warned that any obstruction will be viewed seriously by the law enforcing authorities.Meanwhile, Twin City Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi said strict action will be taken if any attempt is made to stop vehicular traffic on roads. He urged owners and drivers to call 112 if any untoward incident is created by the agitating drivers on roads.