Over 8.98 lakh names in employment exchanges: Odisha Min

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister of State for Skill Development and Technical Education Pritiranjan Ghadei on Tuesday informed the Assembly that over 8.98 lakh youths, aspiring for state government jobs, have registered in different employment exchanges in Odisha. Replying to a question from Mukesh Mahaling (BJP), Ghadei said not a single name has been struck off from the register in the last 20 years even after the job aspirants exceeded the upper age limit. He, however, said that names of 25,74,663 candidates were deleted from the live register between 2010 and February 28, 2023 as they could not renew their registrations. The minister further said the government has launched a placement-linked training programme (PLTP) under which the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) imparts training to unemployed men and women on various trades to improve their employment chances.