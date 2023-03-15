VSHORADS flight test off Odisha coast successful

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India on Tuesday conducted twin successful trials of indigenously developed very short range air defence system (VSHORADS) from a defence test facility off Odisha coast paving its way for induction in the armed forces.Designed and developed by DRDO, the man portable air defence system was flight-tested in quick succession from launching complex III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR).

Defence sources said the flight tests were carried out from a ground-based man portable launcher against high speed unmanned aerial targets, mimicking the enemy aircraft. The approaching and receding aircraft were successfully intercepted, meeting all mission objectives.

VSHORADS is meant for neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges. It has been designed and developed indigenously by Hyderabad-based Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners.

Having a strike range up to six km, the missile weighs around 15 kg and is capable of effectively engaging aerial targets with low infrared signature. It comes with a lightweight man-portable launcher and boasts a highly proven success rate.

A defence scientist said the missile is a new generation integrated system with high precision and unbeatable range that uses unjammable features to deceive the enemy. “The fully digital and heat-seeking missile can meet the requirements of all three wings of the armed forces. It can be easily transported and operated from the ground, vehicle, building or ship by one soldier,” he said.

The missile incorporates many novel technologies, including dual-band imaging infra-red seeker, miniaturised reaction control system and integrated avionics. The propulsion is provided by a dual thrust solid motor.

Secretary of Department of Defence R&D and DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat said the two consecutive successful flight tests have proven the operational effectiveness of the missile system.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complemented DRDO and industry partners. He said the missile equipped with novel technologies will give further technological boost to the armed forces.The missile was first test fired in September last year.

BHUBANESWAR: India on Tuesday conducted twin successful trials of indigenously developed very short range air defence system (VSHORADS) from a defence test facility off Odisha coast paving its way for induction in the armed forces.Designed and developed by DRDO, the man portable air defence system was flight-tested in quick succession from launching complex III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR). Defence sources said the flight tests were carried out from a ground-based man portable launcher against high speed unmanned aerial targets, mimicking the enemy aircraft. The approaching and receding aircraft were successfully intercepted, meeting all mission objectives. VSHORADS is meant for neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges. It has been designed and developed indigenously by Hyderabad-based Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Having a strike range up to six km, the missile weighs around 15 kg and is capable of effectively engaging aerial targets with low infrared signature. It comes with a lightweight man-portable launcher and boasts a highly proven success rate. A defence scientist said the missile is a new generation integrated system with high precision and unbeatable range that uses unjammable features to deceive the enemy. “The fully digital and heat-seeking missile can meet the requirements of all three wings of the armed forces. It can be easily transported and operated from the ground, vehicle, building or ship by one soldier,” he said. The missile incorporates many novel technologies, including dual-band imaging infra-red seeker, miniaturised reaction control system and integrated avionics. The propulsion is provided by a dual thrust solid motor. Secretary of Department of Defence R&D and DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat said the two consecutive successful flight tests have proven the operational effectiveness of the missile system.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complemented DRDO and industry partners. He said the missile equipped with novel technologies will give further technological boost to the armed forces.The missile was first test fired in September last year.