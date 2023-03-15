Home States Odisha

VSHORADS flight test off Odisha coast successful

Designed and developed by DRDO, the man portable air defence system was flight-tested in quick succession from launching complex III of the Integrated Test Range.

Published: 15th March 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Very short range air defence system being test fired from ITR on Tuesday

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India on Tuesday conducted twin successful trials of indigenously developed very short range air defence system (VSHORADS) from a defence test facility off Odisha coast paving its way for induction in the armed forces.Designed and developed by DRDO, the man portable air defence system was flight-tested in quick succession from launching complex III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR).

Defence sources said the flight tests were carried out from a ground-based man portable launcher against high speed unmanned aerial targets, mimicking the enemy aircraft. The approaching and receding aircraft were successfully intercepted, meeting all mission objectives.

VSHORADS is meant for neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges. It has been designed and developed indigenously by Hyderabad-based Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners.

Having a strike range up to six km, the missile weighs around 15 kg and is capable of effectively engaging aerial targets with low infrared signature. It comes with a lightweight man-portable launcher and boasts a highly proven success rate.

A defence scientist said the missile is a new generation integrated system with high precision and unbeatable range that uses unjammable features to deceive the enemy. “The fully digital and heat-seeking missile can meet the requirements of all three wings of the armed forces. It can be easily transported and operated from the ground, vehicle, building or ship by one soldier,” he said.

The missile incorporates many novel technologies, including dual-band imaging infra-red seeker, miniaturised reaction control system and integrated avionics. The propulsion is provided by a dual thrust solid motor.

Secretary of Department of Defence R&D and DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat said the two consecutive successful flight tests have proven the operational effectiveness of the missile system.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complemented DRDO and industry partners. He said the missile equipped with novel technologies will give further technological boost to the armed forces.The missile was first test fired in September last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VSHORADS Integrated Test Range
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp