3 held for murder bid on minor girl in Odisha

BARIPADA: Bisoi police on Wednesday arrested three persons including a woman for attempting to kill a minor girl. The accused are identified as Arjun Panda (29) of Aanladuba village in Rairangpur and his associates Nakim Chand (36) of Haldipokhar in Jharkhand and Kaikei Rana of Bisoi.

Sources said Arjun, a driver by profession, had developed physical relationship with the minor in 2020. When he tried to continue the relationship even after his marriage, the girl protested. Arjun then kidnapped the minor on March 9 and shot her near Budhiakuda village within Rairangpur police limits.

Though the girl was critically injured, she survived. Arjun then took her to Bisoi in a vehicle and arranged for her treatment at Kaikei’s house. On Tuesday, the girl managed to get hold of a mobile phone and informed her uncle Bhimsen Soren about her plight. Bhimsen informed the girl’s parents and lodged a complaint with Bisoi police.

Bisoi IIC Nini Bhoi said basing on the complaint, police rescued the minor from Kaikei’s house. Subsequently, Arjun and Nakim were arrested. Arjun had procured the firearm with which he shot the girl from Nakim.The accused trio was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail plea was requested.

