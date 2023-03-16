Another jumbo dead in Ganjam, second case in 2 days

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Another elephant was found dead in Mujagarh forest under North Ghumusur division of Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The carcass of the female elephant, aged around 40 years, was found near Tiliki village. Though the exact reason of the jumbo’s death is not yet known, it is suspected that the pachyderm might have died in an intra-herd fight as the carcass bore injury marks.

On being informed, divisional forest officer (DFO) Sudarshan Behera along with other staff reached the spot. The samples of the carcass have been sent for tests. The autopsy will be conducted by a veterinary team from Bhubaneswar.

In the last three days, two elephants have died under North Ghumusur division. On Sunday, a female elephant, aged around 16 years, was found dead near Jhilimili small irrigation project under Binjhigiri beat house.

