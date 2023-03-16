Odisha moots special task force to tackle forest fire

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to control forest fire the state government on Wednesday decided to constitute special task force at panchayat level to tackle the menace quickly and more effectively. Apart from sarpanches and local elected representatives, members of Mission Shakti, youth club and voluntary organisations will be members of the task force which will assist the field staff of the Forest department in fighting wildfire.

With the meteorological department predicting a harsh summer which may augment rapid spread of forest fire to more areas, a high level meeting chaired by chief secretary Pradeep Jena directed the Odisha State Disaster Mitigation Authority (OSDMA) for advance deployment of ODRAF team to areas susceptible to forest fire.

The chief secretary directed district collectors, superintendents of police, divisional forest officers, fire officers and other district level officials who attended the meeting through virtual mode to instruct field officials like tehsildar, block development officers, range officers and police officers to keep a close watch in their areas of jurisdiction and report to the state government on forest fire on daily basis.He further directed the district administrations to take stringent action against those who are setting fire in forests and award those who provide information about the anti-socials involved in such crimes.

Meanwhile, when Opposition members came down heavily on the state government in the Assembly on Wednesday for its failure to contain forest fire raging in several parts of the state, Minister for Forest and Environment Pradip Amat claimed that most fires are man-made.

Making a statement in response to adjournment motion notice brought by Opposition BJP and Congress members, the minister said that forest fire have been reported from 22,786 places out of which 4,563, were outside the forests. He said 20 per cent were in the agricultural fields due to burning of stubble by the farmers.

The minister said during the last five years forest fire were reported in 28,329 hectare, out of which 25 per cent were in agricultural fields. The minister, however, said 399 teams have been deployed to extinguish blaze. He said the state government has set up a special technical cell and constituted a task force as part of efforts to extinguish the forest fire.

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to control forest fire the state government on Wednesday decided to constitute special task force at panchayat level to tackle the menace quickly and more effectively. Apart from sarpanches and local elected representatives, members of Mission Shakti, youth club and voluntary organisations will be members of the task force which will assist the field staff of the Forest department in fighting wildfire. With the meteorological department predicting a harsh summer which may augment rapid spread of forest fire to more areas, a high level meeting chaired by chief secretary Pradeep Jena directed the Odisha State Disaster Mitigation Authority (OSDMA) for advance deployment of ODRAF team to areas susceptible to forest fire. The chief secretary directed district collectors, superintendents of police, divisional forest officers, fire officers and other district level officials who attended the meeting through virtual mode to instruct field officials like tehsildar, block development officers, range officers and police officers to keep a close watch in their areas of jurisdiction and report to the state government on forest fire on daily basis.He further directed the district administrations to take stringent action against those who are setting fire in forests and award those who provide information about the anti-socials involved in such crimes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, when Opposition members came down heavily on the state government in the Assembly on Wednesday for its failure to contain forest fire raging in several parts of the state, Minister for Forest and Environment Pradip Amat claimed that most fires are man-made. Making a statement in response to adjournment motion notice brought by Opposition BJP and Congress members, the minister said that forest fire have been reported from 22,786 places out of which 4,563, were outside the forests. He said 20 per cent were in the agricultural fields due to burning of stubble by the farmers. The minister said during the last five years forest fire were reported in 28,329 hectare, out of which 25 per cent were in agricultural fields. The minister, however, said 399 teams have been deployed to extinguish blaze. He said the state government has set up a special technical cell and constituted a task force as part of efforts to extinguish the forest fire.