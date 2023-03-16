Odisha CM advises fisheries officers to act as facilitators

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday advised the newly recruited assistant fisheries officers to act as facilitators and encourage people to take up fisheries and help improve their income. Stating that Odisha is currently at fourth position in the country in fish production, he called upon them to work in a mission mode to help the state catapult from number four to number one position in fish production. "We should not be satisfied with incremental changes. We have to go for transformational changes if we want to see Odisha as a developed state," he said and hoped that the new officers will work with all sincerity and transform the lives of fish farmers. Fish production, the chief minister said, has increased around four-fold in last two decades and it has reached about 10 lakh tonne in last financial year. The state has seen a 12 fold increase in seafood export - from Rs 379 crore in 2000-01 to Rs 4,526 crore in 2021-22, in the same time, he added. Agriculture, Fisheries and ARD Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain highlighted the achievements in the fisheries sector. He said that this sector has huge potential to multiply farmers' income. The joining of new officers will make the department more vibrant, he said.