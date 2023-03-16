Odisha: 73,365 base level posts lying vacant in govt depts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even after introduction of combined graduate recruitment examination to avoid multiple tests for selection and appointment of staff in Group-B and Group-C posts within a reasonable time, the government continues to grapple with a a huge number of vacancies in the base level post of all departments.

The total number of vacancies in base level post of all departments was 87,424. The government managed to fill up only 14,059 posts in the current financial year till December 28, 2022, leaving a vacancy of 73,365 posts.

“The empowered committee of the state government has approved filling up of 40,694 posts and requisitions have been made to different agencies to initiate the process of recruitment in 33,416 vacant posts,” said the departmentally-related standing committee in its report after scrutiny of demand for grants of General Administration department.

In view of the huge vacancies at base level posts due to restriction on recruitment by the Finance department since 2001, the state government constituted a five-member empowered committee headed by additional chief secretary of the department in 2014 for granting permission for filling up base level posts.

“The empowered committee will consider the proposal of the departments for filling up of vacancies by direct recruitment and grant permission for filling up of base level vacant posts in Group ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ by direct recruitment, abolition of redundant vacant posts and redeployment of personnel in active positions,” the government resolution said.

A large number of base level posts are still lying vacant even after eight years of constitution of the empowered committee.The Odisha Staff Selection Commission which has been mandated for recruitment of candidates in Group B and C posts has sponsored 11,057 candidates during 2022 while the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) responsible for selection of candidates for Group B and C posts in district level has received requisition for recruitment of 11,889 posts till January 2023.

