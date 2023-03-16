Home States Odisha

Odisha: Four-year-old boy branded with hot iron by mother

The woman reportedly used to frequently beat her son and also chained him on various occasions. On Tuesday, she got angry over some petty issue and branded the boy with a hot iron rod.

Published: 16th March 2023 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Child abuse , Abuse , pocso
By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old boy sustained critical injuries after being branded with a hot iron rod allegedly by his mother in Gopapur village within Bayree police limits here on Tuesday.The victim’s mother was identified as Rashmi Mohapatra of Kaimatia village. Sources said Rashmi had married a man of Tarapur village in Jagatsinghpur district in 2018. However, she had some differences with her husband. After Rashmi gave birth to a son, she left her in-law’s house in 2020. Since then, she was staying in Gopapur village along with one of her relatives.

Rashmi reportedly used to frequently beat her son and also chained him on various occasions. On Tuesday, she got angry over some petty issue and branded the boy with a hot iron rod. A villager who had come to Rashmi’s house noticed the burn injuries on the kid’s body. Subsequently, he informed the matter to other villagers.

The villagers promptly brought the matter to the notice of the local sarpanch following which a complaint was immediately lodged with the district child protection committee (CPC).Basing on the complaint, a delegation of the CPC reached the village in the night, rescued the injured boy and admitted him to the district headquarters hospital.Child protection officer Sisir Kumar Jena said after necessary treatment, the child will be handed over to the child welfare committee. Legal action will also be taken against the kid’s mother.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp