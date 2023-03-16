Odisha: Four-year-old boy branded with hot iron by mother

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old boy sustained critical injuries after being branded with a hot iron rod allegedly by his mother in Gopapur village within Bayree police limits here on Tuesday.The victim’s mother was identified as Rashmi Mohapatra of Kaimatia village. Sources said Rashmi had married a man of Tarapur village in Jagatsinghpur district in 2018. However, she had some differences with her husband. After Rashmi gave birth to a son, she left her in-law’s house in 2020. Since then, she was staying in Gopapur village along with one of her relatives.

Rashmi reportedly used to frequently beat her son and also chained him on various occasions. On Tuesday, she got angry over some petty issue and branded the boy with a hot iron rod. A villager who had come to Rashmi’s house noticed the burn injuries on the kid’s body. Subsequently, he informed the matter to other villagers.

The villagers promptly brought the matter to the notice of the local sarpanch following which a complaint was immediately lodged with the district child protection committee (CPC).Basing on the complaint, a delegation of the CPC reached the village in the night, rescued the injured boy and admitted him to the district headquarters hospital.Child protection officer Sisir Kumar Jena said after necessary treatment, the child will be handed over to the child welfare committee. Legal action will also be taken against the kid’s mother.

