Odisha: Prowling leopard sparks panic among villagers

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Residents of Powertala near Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary here are living under the constant fear of a leopard which is frequently straying into their village for the last two weeks.The big cat has entered Powertala village several times in the last fortnight and dragged away livestock from houses. At least four incidents of livestock being taken into the forest by the leopard have been reported by villagers.

On March 6, the leopard entered Taria Mahuabhata hamlet and grabbed a cow from the shed of one Mohan Naik in the evening. The half-eaten carcass of the cow was found 100 metre away from the village the next day. On March 8, the big cat dragged another cow of a villager and its half-eaten carcass was found the next morning.

Similarly, the leopard hunted a calf of a villager on March 10. On Wednesday, the large cat again entered the village early in the morning to prey on the cattle of one Bhagi Rout. However, two villagers saw the animal and chased it away.

Sources said the female leopard with two cubs, has taken shelter in a cave in the forest a few hundred metres away from the village. While the leopard’s cubs are past the feeding stage, the animal is hunting for prey to feed itself and its offsprings.

Divisional forest officer (DFO), Territorial Sushil Tripathy said, “We are aware of the presence of the leopard in the village. Pug marks of the big cat have been found there. Though six trap cameras are installed near the village, we have not been able to record the leopard’s movement as it is changing its route. However, there is no need to panic. We have deployed forest staff near the village who are regularly patrolling the area and also sensitising the villagers. Villagers who have lost their livestock will be compensated.”

