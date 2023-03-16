Raging forest fire puts Odisha's Nabarangpur admin on toes

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: The fire raging in Jharigaon, Chandahandi Ghat, Kuhudi, Chacharaghati, Malgaon, Munigadihi and Kundurapani forests for the last several days is keeping Nabarangpur administration on its toes. On Wednesday, the district administration held a meeting at the collectorate to discuss the measures for checking the spread of fire in the forests. The Nabarangpur collector, SP, fire officer and the district forest officer attended the meet which was held through virtual mode. The officials concerned were asked to remain alert and take all necessary steps to control the forest fires.

Since Tuesday night, a massive fire is raging inside Munigadihi forest of Raighar block. Around 10 acre of forest has been reduced to ashes and over 500 trees destroyed in the fire. Besides, hundreds of hectare of forest land have been destroyed in Jharigaon, Chandahandi, Umerkote and Raighar. The fire has also destroyed new saplings planted by the Forest department.

Assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Dhanurjay Mohapatra said at least 1,296 fire points have been identified in Nabarangpur district. “We receive information on forest fires through satellite image. Special teams have been formed to keep a watch on the fire points in forests across the district. Forest personnel have been provided adequate fire extinguishers to combat the blaze,” he informed.

Sources said residents of fringe villages often set fire in forests to pave way for maize cultivation and collect mahua flowers. Most of the forest fires reported in the district are caused by locals.The ACF said so far, 22 people have been arrested for their involvement in setting forests on fire. Awareness campaigns are being organised in the fringe villages to address the issue.

