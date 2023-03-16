Rain forecast in Odisha for next 4 days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has received 95 per cent below normal showers in the last two weeks but the deficit is expected to reduce due to the likely rainfall activity for four days. The state’s average rainfall between March 1 and 15 is 10.9 mm but it received only 0.6 mm during the period. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the deficit is likely to reduce as Odisha is expected to witness rainfall activity between Thursday and Sunday.

“Due to interaction of westerly trough with lower level easterly winds and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, conditions are becoming favourable for moderate thunderstorm/rainfall activity with lightning and gusty surface winds in Odisha for four days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

The regional Met office has forecast thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 km/hr to 50 km/hr at one or two places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts on Thursday.

While many places in the state are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity on Saturday. The Special Relief Commissioner’s office has advised the collectors to remain prepared to handle any emergency.

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has received 95 per cent below normal showers in the last two weeks but the deficit is expected to reduce due to the likely rainfall activity for four days. The state’s average rainfall between March 1 and 15 is 10.9 mm but it received only 0.6 mm during the period. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the deficit is likely to reduce as Odisha is expected to witness rainfall activity between Thursday and Sunday. “Due to interaction of westerly trough with lower level easterly winds and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, conditions are becoming favourable for moderate thunderstorm/rainfall activity with lightning and gusty surface winds in Odisha for four days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das. The regional Met office has forecast thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 km/hr to 50 km/hr at one or two places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts on Thursday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While many places in the state are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity on Saturday. The Special Relief Commissioner’s office has advised the collectors to remain prepared to handle any emergency.