37-year-old sets self on fire before tehsildar office in Odisha

NUAPADA: A 37-year-old man attempted self-immolation in front of the office of tehsildar, Nuapada on Thursday over delay in settlement of a land dispute.Sources said, Jagdish Chouhan of Kalyanpur village within Jonk-Khariar Road police limits sustained 70 per cent burn injuries in the act.

Sources said, Jagdish had inherited 3.12 acre land from his father Atmaram Harijan and had applied for permission for its settlement under section 22 of Odisha Land Reforms (OLR) Act, 1960 on January 15 last year.

Jagdish’s application was set in motion by sub-collector Subhas Chandra Raita on March 23 last year. As part of the process, the sub-collector, in a letter dated June 9, 2022 ordered tehsildar Debendra Rout to carry out the verification of the land.

However, the tehsildar remained mum on the matter for around nine months. Irked over the delay, Jagdish took the extreme step on the day. He was rushed to local hospital in the tehsildar’s official vehicle and then shifted to VSS Medical College and Hospital, Burla.

While Raita and Rout could not be contacted for their comments on the issue, officer-in-charge of Nuapada police station Charan Majhi said, “The family of the victim and the bar association have raised a complaint which has been recorded in the general diary. However, an FIR is yet to be registered.”

