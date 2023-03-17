Home States Odisha

37-year-old sets self on fire before tehsildar office in Odisha

Sources said, Jagdish had inherited 3.12 acre land from his father and had applied for permission for its settlement the tehsildar remained mum on the matter for around nine months.

Published: 17th March 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

immolation

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: A 37-year-old man attempted self-immolation in front of the office of tehsildar, Nuapada on Thursday over delay in settlement of a land dispute.Sources said, Jagdish Chouhan of Kalyanpur village within Jonk-Khariar Road police limits sustained 70 per cent burn injuries in the act.

Sources said, Jagdish had inherited 3.12 acre land from his father Atmaram Harijan and had applied for permission for its settlement under section 22 of Odisha Land Reforms (OLR) Act, 1960 on January 15 last year.

Jagdish’s application was set in motion by sub-collector Subhas Chandra Raita on March 23 last year. As part of the process, the sub-collector, in a letter dated June 9, 2022 ordered tehsildar Debendra Rout to carry out the verification of the land.

However, the tehsildar remained mum on the matter for around nine months. Irked over the delay, Jagdish took the extreme step on the day. He was rushed to local hospital in the tehsildar’s official vehicle and then shifted to VSS Medical College and Hospital, Burla.

While Raita and Rout could not be contacted for their comments on the issue, officer-in-charge of Nuapada police station Charan Majhi said, “The family of the victim and the bar association have raised a complaint which has been recorded in the general diary. However, an FIR is yet to be registered.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp