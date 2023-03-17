ASI starts conservation of Srimandir Natamandap

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Thursday informed the Orissa High Court that conservation work on the cracked beam inside the Natamandap (dancing hall) of Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri has been initiated.

In an affidavit, superintending archaeologist (Puri Circle) Dibishada Brajasundar Garnayak said the Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has granted permission to undertake the repair of Natamandap between March 14 and May 31. “Essential conservation materials have been procured and preparatory work started from March 14 as per time allowed by SJTA”, he said.

Garnayak said the necessary conservation works has been initiated as per the recommendations of ASI’s director (conservation) who inspected the cracked beams on February 25. As part of the remedial measures, retrofitting and structural strengthening will be done on the damaged parts of the load bearing portions of the beam.

Central government counsel Chandrakanta Pradhan made the submissions on behalf of ASI. Taking note of the affidavit, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy fixed July 10 as next date for taking stock of the progress of repair work.

CUTTACK: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Thursday informed the Orissa High Court that conservation work on the cracked beam inside the Natamandap (dancing hall) of Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri has been initiated. In an affidavit, superintending archaeologist (Puri Circle) Dibishada Brajasundar Garnayak said the Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has granted permission to undertake the repair of Natamandap between March 14 and May 31. “Essential conservation materials have been procured and preparatory work started from March 14 as per time allowed by SJTA”, he said. Garnayak said the necessary conservation works has been initiated as per the recommendations of ASI’s director (conservation) who inspected the cracked beams on February 25. As part of the remedial measures, retrofitting and structural strengthening will be done on the damaged parts of the load bearing portions of the beam.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Central government counsel Chandrakanta Pradhan made the submissions on behalf of ASI. Taking note of the affidavit, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy fixed July 10 as next date for taking stock of the progress of repair work.