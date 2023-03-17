Drivers’ stir in Odisha: 6 cops hurt as agitators go berserk

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/SAMBALPUR: Six police personnel sustained grievous injuries in a clash with the protesting drivers at Pokodibandh chowk here on Thursday evening on the second day of the indefinite strike call given by Drivers’ Ekta Mahamancha. The six personnel included Golanthara IIC Bibekananda Mahanta and Gopalpur SI Jaya Chandra Mallick.

While 20 agitators have been arrested so far in the incident, more are likely to be apprehended soon, said SP Saravana Vivek M.Sources said, tension flared up in the area after the agitating drivers forcibly blocked the two national highways and the state highway passing through the city on Thursday. When police rushed to the Pokodibandh chowk on NH-16 to disperse the agitated drivers, they started pelting stones injuring six of the personnel badly.

While the injured police were taken to MKCG MCH for treatment, inspector general Satyabrata Bhoi and SP Vivek M reached the spot with a police team and released the inter-state vehicles detained since Wednesday. Due to the blockade, thousands of loaded trucks were stranded from Lanjipalli on the outskirts of Berhampur to Girisola on the Andhra Pradesh border for hours on end.

Meanwhile, private bus operators met the SP on the day requesting that the buses be allowed to operate.

Ever since the strike began on Wednesday, entry of inter-state commercial vehicles at all the four entry points to Berhampur was stopped.

In Sambalpur, while commuters on NH-53 faced a tough time crossing the route due to traffic congestion, several others who depended on private buses for travel, were inconvenienced as the vehicles remained off roads on Thursday.

Secretary of Sambalpur private bus owners’ association Surjit Hota however, said, the buses stopped plying because of insufficient number of passengers. “Normalcy cannot be restored until the government takes a concrete decision on the matter,” he added.

The agitation has apparently hampered several local businesses here. A vegetable trader from Golebazar Gopal Sahu said he suffered losses in his business. “I receive vegetables through trucks every morning. But due to the strike, the truck that supplies me vegetables, failed to arrive at the scheduled location. While the transporter will take the entire charge from me, small vendors who buy vegetables from me on a daily basis, will not pay me as I failed to deliver them.” he said.

Meanwhile, Sambalpur administration on Thursday held a meeting with the agitating drivers in Sambalpur and asked them to maintain law and order in the area.

BERHAMPUR/SAMBALPUR: Six police personnel sustained grievous injuries in a clash with the protesting drivers at Pokodibandh chowk here on Thursday evening on the second day of the indefinite strike call given by Drivers’ Ekta Mahamancha. The six personnel included Golanthara IIC Bibekananda Mahanta and Gopalpur SI Jaya Chandra Mallick. While 20 agitators have been arrested so far in the incident, more are likely to be apprehended soon, said SP Saravana Vivek M.Sources said, tension flared up in the area after the agitating drivers forcibly blocked the two national highways and the state highway passing through the city on Thursday. When police rushed to the Pokodibandh chowk on NH-16 to disperse the agitated drivers, they started pelting stones injuring six of the personnel badly. While the injured police were taken to MKCG MCH for treatment, inspector general Satyabrata Bhoi and SP Vivek M reached the spot with a police team and released the inter-state vehicles detained since Wednesday. Due to the blockade, thousands of loaded trucks were stranded from Lanjipalli on the outskirts of Berhampur to Girisola on the Andhra Pradesh border for hours on end.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, private bus operators met the SP on the day requesting that the buses be allowed to operate. Ever since the strike began on Wednesday, entry of inter-state commercial vehicles at all the four entry points to Berhampur was stopped. In Sambalpur, while commuters on NH-53 faced a tough time crossing the route due to traffic congestion, several others who depended on private buses for travel, were inconvenienced as the vehicles remained off roads on Thursday. Secretary of Sambalpur private bus owners’ association Surjit Hota however, said, the buses stopped plying because of insufficient number of passengers. “Normalcy cannot be restored until the government takes a concrete decision on the matter,” he added. The agitation has apparently hampered several local businesses here. A vegetable trader from Golebazar Gopal Sahu said he suffered losses in his business. “I receive vegetables through trucks every morning. But due to the strike, the truck that supplies me vegetables, failed to arrive at the scheduled location. While the transporter will take the entire charge from me, small vendors who buy vegetables from me on a daily basis, will not pay me as I failed to deliver them.” he said. Meanwhile, Sambalpur administration on Thursday held a meeting with the agitating drivers in Sambalpur and asked them to maintain law and order in the area.