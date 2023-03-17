Drivers’ stir: Speaker asks Odisha Transport Minister to make statement today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The drivers’ strike leading to a crisis situation in the state found reverberation in the Assembly on Thursday, prompting the Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha to direct Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu to make a statement in the House on the issue.The speaker said that the minister should hold discussion with the agitating drivers and make a statement in the House on Friday.

There were several adjournments as Opposition members rushed to the well during zero hour demanding that the state government should take steps to address the driver’s issues. The speaker adjourned the House till 4 pm and called an all party meeting as noisy scenes continued.

Raising the issue, leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra said that transport services have come to a halt across the state due to protest. Stating that the drivers earn `6,000 to `15,000 per month which is insufficient to run a family, Mishra demanded that the government should listen to them and address their problems.

Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra demanded that the minister should inform the House about the steps taken to address their problems. As the speaker did not give any ruling, BJP and Congress members rushed to the well shouting slogans. Meanwhile Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to personally intervene and resolve the crisis.

Taking to Twitter, Pradhan said the drivers’ agitation has caused serious inconvenience to commuters as private buses and taxis are off the road for two days. Stating that the drivers’ strike is not new as they have been agitating on their demands for nearly a year, Pradhan said they had marched to the state capital by organising ‘Dandabat Yatra’ a couple of months ago. They suspended their agitation following discussions with the state government.

“I request the chief minister to take the demands of the drivers seriously and hold discussion with all the drivers unions and federation to find out an amicable solution,” he tweeted.A delegation of BJP legislators also visited the drivers sitting on dharna on NH-16 at Tamando. As the BJP extended support to the agitators, the BJD hit back asking the saffron party which state ruled by them has a policy for drivers.

BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra in a tweet asked which of the BJP ruled state has such policy for drivers as is being advocated by Pradhan for Odisha. “You are also a central minister, you should also do something for them from the Centre,” he said. BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty criticised BJP for extending support to the strike at when examinations are underway in the state. As a responsible party, it should have persuaded drivers to withdraw, he added.

