Drivers' to continue strike in Odisha despite government's assurance

BHUBANESHWAR: The Drivers' Ekata Mahamancha which is on strike for the last three days will continue their agitation despite the written assurance from the state government to consider their demands within three months.

A day after Chief Secretary PK Jena gave the written assurance, Mahamancha president Prasant Menduli on Friday informed that they are continuing with the protests over their various demands and they will not call off the strike until the demands are fulfilled.

"The Chief Secretary on Thursday gave in writing that our demands will be fulfilled within three months. However, we are not satisfied with the assurances and drivers are reluctant to withdraw from the strike until the government declares that our demands are fulfilled," said Menduli.

He requested all drivers of the state to not sit in their homes and join the protest in their respective districts. The drivers launched the protests on Tuesday to press for their 10-point charter of demands including social security pension, insurance, parking, toilet facilities and death benefits.

The protest has crippled supplies of essential commodities and affected bus services. In a video message, Menduli, however, urged the drivers to protest peacefully and not cause any inconvenience to anyone. On Friday, several trucks carrying essential commodities reached Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other places in the state after police dispersed the agitating drivers from the highways. At least 11 trucks carrying vegetables reached Cuttack from Kolkata, Ranchi and other places on the day.

"However, the detention of trucks for two days led to the spoilage of some vegetables. We are expecting more truckloads of vegetables and fruits in the next 24 hours which will help streamline the prices," said Chhatra Bazar Byabasayee Sangha president Debendra Sahoo.

On Friday, hundreds of protestors demonstrated in Chandikhol. Jajpur police said adequate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident. Meanwhile, Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahoo in a statement in the Assembly said Drivers' Mahamancha has agreed to consider the government's request to withdraw from the strike following the announcement to consider their demands in three months.

