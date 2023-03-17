Home States Odisha

Girl foils abduction bid by jumping out of moving car in Odisha's Kendrapara district

The girl on was on her way home after appearing the HSC examination in the school when she was dragged into the car by the miscreants.

Published: 17th March 2023 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Abducted

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 15-year-old girl jumped out of the window of a moving car after she was abducted by three miscreants from in front of MN High School in Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district on Thursday. The girl on was on her way home after appearing the HSC examination in the school when she was dragged into the car by the miscreants. But she fought back and jumped out of the car breaking open its window. However, the girl sustained injuries on her hand, leg and neck after being attacked by the kidnappers with a knife.

The accused fled in the car after the girl escaped. “We have registered an FIR and are collecting CCTV footages to indentify the accused. The victim was rushed to community health centre at Pattamundai for treatment. Her condition is stable,” said Pattamundai IIC Tapan Rout. Irked over the incident, locals blocked the road in front of the school, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. They were pacified by police officers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp