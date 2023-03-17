Girl foils abduction bid by jumping out of moving car in Odisha's Kendrapara district

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 15-year-old girl jumped out of the window of a moving car after she was abducted by three miscreants from in front of MN High School in Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district on Thursday. The girl on was on her way home after appearing the HSC examination in the school when she was dragged into the car by the miscreants. But she fought back and jumped out of the car breaking open its window. However, the girl sustained injuries on her hand, leg and neck after being attacked by the kidnappers with a knife.

The accused fled in the car after the girl escaped. “We have registered an FIR and are collecting CCTV footages to indentify the accused. The victim was rushed to community health centre at Pattamundai for treatment. Her condition is stable,” said Pattamundai IIC Tapan Rout. Irked over the incident, locals blocked the road in front of the school, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. They were pacified by police officers.

KENDRAPARA: A 15-year-old girl jumped out of the window of a moving car after she was abducted by three miscreants from in front of MN High School in Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district on Thursday. The girl on was on her way home after appearing the HSC examination in the school when she was dragged into the car by the miscreants. But she fought back and jumped out of the car breaking open its window. However, the girl sustained injuries on her hand, leg and neck after being attacked by the kidnappers with a knife. The accused fled in the car after the girl escaped. “We have registered an FIR and are collecting CCTV footages to indentify the accused. The victim was rushed to community health centre at Pattamundai for treatment. Her condition is stable,” said Pattamundai IIC Tapan Rout. Irked over the incident, locals blocked the road in front of the school, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. They were pacified by police officers.