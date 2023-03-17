Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP demands door-to-door survey of OBCs in state

BJP on Thursday urged the government to conduct door-to-door survey as most of the people are not computer savvy.

Published: 17th March 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Caste, OBC, Caste Census

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS the state government is all set to start online survey of other backward classes (OBC) from May 1 to May 27, 2023, the BJP on Thursday urged the government to conduct door-to-door survey as most of the people are not computer savvy.

Identifying 208 communities of the state as OBC, the state government is collecting information on social and educational conditions of backward classes, a precondition for determination of eligibility for providing 27 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

With 54 per cent of the state’s population belonging to OBC, the online survey of around 2.5 crore people will be a cumbersome process as most of them live in rural areas and are illiterate, state BJP OBC morcha president Surath Biswal told a media conference here on Thursday.

“The state government has adequate manpower for conducting door-to-door survey. The enumerators will fill up the forms of all households after verification of records which is not the case in online survey,” Biswal said.

The advertisement issued by the government said that head of the family or any senior member of a family can fill up the online form in the nearest survey centre free of cost by showing his identity card be it ration card, Aadhar card, voter I-card, PAN card or passport or by paying in Mo Seva Kendra.

Biswal said none of the i-cards mentioned by the government is a proof for identifying someone as OBC. “This is not some scheme launched by the Odisha government that people will apply online. Due to various reasons, thousands will be excluded from the list. So, we demand the government to conduct a door-to-door survey,” Biswal said.

He said the survey will face the same fate as it happened in case of selection of beneficiaries for KALIA, PMAY and ration card. As the new academic year is going to start, the state government must clear whether OBC students of the state will get 27 per cent reservation during admission in medical and dental courses and Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya schools, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha OBC survey Odisha BJP
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp