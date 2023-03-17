Home States Odisha

Odisha drivers’ stir : Tourists, patients suffer as transport service struck

Autorickshaw operators who had stayed away from the stir made huge profits as they hiked their fare leaving commuters hassled.

Published: 17th March 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers stranded at Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Passengers stranded at Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As private buses, taxis and autorickshaws stayed off the roads for the second consecutive day amidst fracture among various bodies of drivers, tourists and travellers were at the receiving end of the state-wide strike.

Sripad Mandal, a West Bengal resident who was in the city for medical check-up at a private hospital had to wait for hours at Baramunda bus stand as all Kolkata-bound buses had suspended their service. With no transport in sight, he went to railway station. “I took an autorickshaw and the driver charged me almost double,” he said.

Autorickshaw operators who had stayed away from the stir made huge profits as they hiked their fare leaving commuters hassled. In fact, autorickshaw and cab drivers under the banner of Smart City Online Autorickshaw Drivers’ Associations held a protest alleging humiliation by Drivers’ Ekta Maha Manch, the umbrella body which had given the strike call. This escalated the misery of the travellers.

Majura Tiria, a passenger from Mayurbhanj, remained struck at the city bus stand since noon due to suspension of buses from the district. Bus owners who termed it a ‘sponsored’ strike and refused participation, said that around 1,100 buses that daily depart from Baramunda bus stand didn’t operate because of the road blockades.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drivers’ Ekta Mahamancha
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp