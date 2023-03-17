Odisha drivers’ stir : Tourists, patients suffer as transport service struck

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As private buses, taxis and autorickshaws stayed off the roads for the second consecutive day amidst fracture among various bodies of drivers, tourists and travellers were at the receiving end of the state-wide strike.

Sripad Mandal, a West Bengal resident who was in the city for medical check-up at a private hospital had to wait for hours at Baramunda bus stand as all Kolkata-bound buses had suspended their service. With no transport in sight, he went to railway station. “I took an autorickshaw and the driver charged me almost double,” he said.

Autorickshaw operators who had stayed away from the stir made huge profits as they hiked their fare leaving commuters hassled. In fact, autorickshaw and cab drivers under the banner of Smart City Online Autorickshaw Drivers’ Associations held a protest alleging humiliation by Drivers’ Ekta Maha Manch, the umbrella body which had given the strike call. This escalated the misery of the travellers.

Majura Tiria, a passenger from Mayurbhanj, remained struck at the city bus stand since noon due to suspension of buses from the district. Bus owners who termed it a ‘sponsored’ strike and refused participation, said that around 1,100 buses that daily depart from Baramunda bus stand didn’t operate because of the road blockades.

